Gov. LePage sues Attorney General Mills for abuse of power

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Governor Paul LePage says he has filed a lawsuit against Maine Attorney General Janet Mills. The complaint, filed today in Kennebec County Superior Court, accuses Mills of abuse of power.

Lepage claims Mills refused to represent the administration in court cases she does not agree with politically. According to the Governor, her refusal to provide legal representation of the State, in accordance with statute, leaves all State agencies, the Governor and the Executive Branch without legal representation. The lawsuit claims her refusals have resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in outside attorney fees, which Maine taxpayers are forced to pay.

“It is no secret that Attorney General Mills and I have differing political views, but that is not the issue,” said Governor LePage. “The problem is she has publicly denounced court cases which the Executive Branch has requested to join and subsequently refuses to provide legal representation for the State. This clear abuse of power prevents the Chief Executive from carrying out duties that in his good faith judgment is in the best interest of the people of Maine.”

