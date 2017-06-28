Gov. LePage sends memo on possible government shutdown to state employees

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- As the deadline for a budget inches closer, so does the possibility of a government shutdown.

Governor LePage said he doesn't want a shutdown and is "not fueling the hysteria whipped up by the media, labor unions and Democrats to scare state employees.”

Instead, he said his administration is taking every precaution to prepare for a shutdown "in the case the Legislature fails to do its job."

The following is an email sent to all Maine state employees from Gov. LePage:

Dear Maine State Employees: As you know, there has been a flurry of media attention lately regarding the status of ongoing budget negotiations. At this moment, the State of Maine does not have an approved budget in place for the biennium that begins on July 1, 2017. With each passing hour, it seems as though the preparations our administration has made over the last two weeks are less an exercise in caution and more likely plans that may need to be implemented. While I have no desire to see state government shut down, good governance requires our administration be prepared for the possibility that July 1 may arrive without a budget. Attached to this email is a memo to all employees about the possibility of a state government shutdown. It is intended to provide guidance on the process of a shutdown and answers to questions that have been fielded by departments and agencies across state government. As you know, since becoming governor of Maine, I eliminated furlough days, insisted on bringing parity to the wages paid to state employees, and restored merit and longevity raises. I appreciate all you do for the people of Maine and regret the burden that may be placed upon you and your families in the event of a shutdown. I encourage each of you to reach out to your legislators and ask them to pass a budget that can be signed into law immediately. Sincerely, Paul R. LePage Governor

© 2017 WCSH-TV