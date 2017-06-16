Gov. LePage holds meeting on stalled budget talks

Maine Governor, PaulLePage at a town hall meeting in Gorham.

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Legislative leaders emerged with their lips sealed after a meeting on Friday morning with Gov. Paul LePage about the state budget.

The Governor called the meeting after leaders said Thursday they were unable to reach an agreement on a new, two-year budget. House Republicans have said they are backing Gov. LePage in pushing for education reforms and less of an education spending increase than Democrats and Senate Republicans want. There are also GOP concerns about the total amount of spending in the budget plan.

Democratic Speaker of the House Sara Gideon on Thursday was sharply critical of House GOP leader Ken Fredette, blaming him for blocking a budget agreement.

Following his private meeting with the four legislative leaders, the Governor briefly spoke to the House Republican caucus. The Governor's communications director said LePage told the House GOP members they were doing the right thing in taking a hard line on new spending and education reform.

