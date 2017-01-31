Gov. LePage favors complying with Real ID Act

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Governor LePage said he is urging the legislature to pass a bill to put Maine in compliance with the federal Real ID Act. The Real ID Act establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards.

A state law prohibits Maine's compliance with those standards. And so, as of this week, you can't use your license to get into certain federal facilities like military bases and nuclear power plants. If the state continues to stay out of compliance, soon Mainers will no longer be allowed to use their licenses as ID to board a domestic flight.

At a town hall meeting in York Tuesday night, the governor said he thinks the state should take action on Real ID to improve national security.

"We should adopt it. We should have Real ID," the governor said. "Do i like what the federal government is doing with the additional intrusion in our lives? No. But at the same time, I think it came about because of what happened on 9/11. So you've got to weigh the pros and cons. And keeping the country safe is really important."

