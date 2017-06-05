Gov. Christie, nurse quarantined for Ebola may settle lawsuit soon

Kaci Hickox is interviewed at her Fort Kent home on Nov. 1, 2014. Ctsy PPH by Gabe Souza

EWARK, N.J. (PPH) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is nearing a settlement in a lawsuit filed by a nurse who was quarantined in 2014 after working in Sierra Leone during the deadly Ebola outbreak, according to court documents.

READ FULL PORTLAND PRESS HERALD ARTICLE HERE

Attorneys representing Christie said in a letter last week to District Judge James Clark that the governor reached the agreement to settle “in principle” with Kaci Hickox.

Copyright 2017 WCSH