Gorham Police investigate shooting

GORHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — No one was hurt during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Gorham.

Police took a person into custody before noon but did not immediately reveal what had happened.

"At this point, we have a preliminary investigation that's being conducted," said Gorham Police Deputy Chief Chris Sanborn. "It's a joint investigation – [a] criminal investigation is being conducted by the Gorham Police Department and, per protocol, we have the attorney general's office here conducting an investigation on the shooting itself."

The shooting took place off of Narragansett Street, which is part of Route 202. Police expected to keep traffic to one lane over a small portion of the roadway as of late that afternoon.

