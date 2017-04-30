Gorham boy run over by family's SUV in intesive care at Portland hospital

(Photo: Courtesy Portland Press Herald)

GORHAM, Maine (Portland Press Herald) —The 5-year-old Gorham boy who suffered extensive injuries after his family’s SUV accidentally rolled over him Saturday morning was recovering Sunday night in Maine Medical Center’s Pediatric Intensive Care unit.

READ FULL PORTLAND PRESS HERALD ARTICLE

Cassandra Stormont, who is Colton Stormont’s mother, said in a telephone interview late Sunday that her son was sleepy but otherwise resting comfortably.

Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald