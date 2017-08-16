Goo Goo Dolls cancel Portland concert

John Rzeznik and Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls perform at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 13, 2017 in Wantagh, N.Y. (Photo: Janette Pelliegrini/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A boo boo will prevent the Goo Goo Dolls from taking the stage in Portland on Wednesday.

The band cancelled the concert because lead singer John Rzeznik lost his voice. He started fading at a show the previous night in Boston. Toward the end of the set, he let fans do most of the singing and said, "I’m sorry, I have a cold and I lost my voice. I’m grateful you hung in with us."

The Goo Goo Dolls were mainstays at the top of the music charts in the 1990s with hits like "Iris" and "Slide."

Tickets to the show at the Maine State Pier can be refunded from the place where they were purchased.

