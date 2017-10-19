Glenburn serviceman runs with a flag for fallen heroes.

BREWER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Jake Marquis can be seen out running the street of Glenburn carrying an American flag. Marquis is taking one step for every soldier who was killed during combat since the Revolutionary War.

1,012,600 steps. Marquis figures that will be 650 miles. Marquis has been keeping count of his steps with a pedometer since 2013.

“Being in the in the service as well as just being brought up to respect the flag and all the sacrifices it means duty honor sacrifice in freedom. I just want to do what I can to share that with people" Says Marquis

Marquis served 10 years in the National Guard in Maine and Connecticut.

Marquis appreciates every honk, wave or thumbs up while he out running.

Marquis figures he'll reach his goal of just over 1-million steps at around mile-24 of this Sunday's Marine Corps Marathon.

Marquis is also raising money for the Travis Manion Foundation.To Donate: Click Here

And yes, he does plan on carrying the flag with him the whole way.

