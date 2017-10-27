Get rid of leftover opioids and other pills on Drug Take Back Day

Pill bottles on shelf (Photo: Tetra Images)

(NEWS CENTER) — Saturday, October 28, is National Drug Take Back Day and it's a great time to clean out the medicine cabinet and toss out unwanted or expired prescription drugs.

Twice a year, agencies all over Maine host a prescription drug take back event. To find participating police offices in Maine search here.

The goal is to help residents safely dispose of medications they no longer use.

The event is happening at Law Enforcement Agencies across Maine, from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

© 2017 WCSH-TV