Get ready to laugh: Kevin Hart will be in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour kicks off December 31 in Orlando, Florida but Hart-fans in Maine will get to see the March.
Hart is coming to coming to The Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on March 10.
Tickets go on sale at 1:0 a.m. on October 20 but presale tickets are available for purchase on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Hart's last comedy tour, WHAT NOW, sold out eight tri-state arenas, including Madison Square Garden, Barclays, Prudential Center and Jones Beach.
