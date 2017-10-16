Get ready to laugh: Kevin Hart will be in Maine

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 03: Kevin Hart speaks to the crowd during Launch Of Laugh Out Loud hosted by Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer at a Private Residence on August 03, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike McGinnis, 2017 Mike McGinnis)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour kicks off December 31 in Orlando, Florida but Hart-fans in Maine will get to see the March.

Hart is coming to coming to The Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on March 10.

Tickets go on sale at 1:0 a.m. on October 20 but presale tickets are available for purchase on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Hart's last comedy tour, WHAT NOW, sold out eight tri-state arenas, including Madison Square Garden, Barclays, Prudential Center and Jones Beach.

For a full list of U.S. dates and locations visit here.

