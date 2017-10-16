WCSH
Get ready to laugh: Kevin Hart will be in Maine

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 11:14 AM. EDT October 16, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour kicks off December 31 in Orlando, Florida but Hart-fans in Maine will get to see the March. 

Hart is coming to coming to The Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on March 10. 

Tickets go on sale at 1:0 a.m. on October 20 but presale tickets are available for purchase on Tuesday, Oct. 17. 

Hart's last comedy tour, WHAT NOW, sold out eight tri-state arenas, including Madison Square Garden, Barclays, Prudential Center and Jones Beach. 

For a full list of U.S. dates and locations visit here.

