President George H.W. Bush in ICU following procedure; Barbara also hospitalized

Former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush listen as their son, US President George W. Bush, delivers the commencement address during the Texas A&M University graduation ceremony at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, on December 12, 2008. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — President George H.W. Bush was admitted to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital Wednesday, according to a family spokesperson.

Jim McGrath says it was to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.

Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation.

H.W. Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation.

Additionally, the spokesperson says, Barbara Bush was also admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Friday morning as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

Bush’s office says they expect him to go home in a couple of days.

Sister station KHOU in Houston reports Bush has been visited by his son, Neil.

Bush is the oldest living former U.S. president. In 2015, he spent a week in a Maine hospital after falling and breaking a bone in his neck. He suffers from a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a wheelchair to get around.

Copyright 2016 WCSH