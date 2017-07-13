General store in 1832 building up for sale

(Photo: Stein, Adrienne)

HOPE, Maine (AP) — The owners of a historic general store in midcoast Maine say it's up for sale.

The Hope General Store is in a building that was first built in 1832.

The building has had past lives as an antique store, general meeting place and post office.

It has most recently offered patrons raw milk from Elderflower Farm and slices of Moxie chocolate cake.

Its owners of three years thanked community support and said they made investments to ensure the store's success.

