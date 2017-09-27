Gas leak evacuates Mill Creek Hannaford in South Portland

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Mill Creek Hannaford in South Portland was evacuated Wednesday night after an employee accidentally broke a gas line, fire officials said.

According to South Portland Deputy Chief Michael Williams, it happened when a Hannaford staff member was stocking shelves out back. That employee then pulled the fire alarm, and workers and customers left the store.

Firefighters located the leak upon arrival and checked levels to make sure they were not dangerous.

Williams said the employees did a great job evacuating the store and making sure people moved away from the building once outside.

As of 9 p.m. the gas company was en route to the store, which is expected to stay closed for the night.

Williams thinks the Mill Creek will be back open Thursday morning.

