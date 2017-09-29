WCSH
Garth Brooks, George Strait and Carrie Underwood reveal hurricane benefit in Nashville

Cindy Watts, USA TODAY NETWORK , WBIR 10:49 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

NASHVILLE - Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, George Strait and Carrie Underwood have partnered for a Nashville based star-studded benefit concert to support hurricane victims in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and additional Caribbean islands.

Dubbed Country Rising, the concert is set for Nov. 12 at Bridgestone Arena.

Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at Ticketmaster.com. Additional artists will be added to the lineup in the coming weeks. 

