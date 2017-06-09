WCSH
Close

Gardiner woman missing for several days

Jeffrey Schools, WCSH 5:50 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

GARDINER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police are trying to locate a young woman from Gardiner that was last seen days ago in the Augusta area. 

Gardiner PD is looking for 27-yr-old Megan Gregory.

Police say her family has not seen or heard from her in several days and they are quite concerned.

Gregory is 5'4', approximately 130-140lbs, blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a blue sweatshirt, and flip flops.

Gardiner Police Department asks anyone with information to call them at (207) 624-7076. 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories