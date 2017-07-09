Game Wardens search through the night for missing 87-year-old

Missing 87-year-old Peter Tomge

GREENWOOD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Maine Warden Service and Oxford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing man from Greenwood.

Game Wardens say 87-year-old Peter Tomge left his home Sunday, July 9 around noon.

His family and neighbors searched for him on his normal walking routes but could not find him.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s office was called around 5:00 p.m. Oxford County Deputies and Maine Game Wardens brought several dogs that attempted to track Tomge but Wardens say no good clues were found.

Officials say Tomge is wearing blue Jean shorts, white T-shirt, possibly a green hooded jacket, red baseball cap, and teva type sandals with dark colored socks.

Dog search teams from the Maine Warden Service and Maine Association of Search and Rescue (MASAR) searched through the night focusing on wooded areas.

If anyone saw Tomge on Sunday July 9th please call the Gray Regional Communication Center at 207-657-3030 or the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office at 207-743-9554 ext. 105, so that investigators can talk with you.

