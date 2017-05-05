Fundraiser for families out of work after fire

The burned-out facade of the A La Mexicana restaurant in Raymond.

Families out of work because of last month's fire at a popular Mexican restaurant in Raymond got a leg up Friday night.

Hundreds of people turned out at a fundraiser in Windham for staff at A La Mexicana restaurant.

Restaurant staff prepared a buffet-style meal to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and donated items were raffled off.

Many in the room wanted to support a business they say the Lakes Region loves and needs back.

The owner of A La Mexicana says the emotional support his customers have shown has been incredible.

“I'm super happy. Thank you to all this community. I feel like I want to cry but I just want to say thank you so much everybody,” said Jose Chavez Mendoza, the restaurant’s owner.

A La Mexicana’s patrons were equally pleased with the fundraiser’s turnout and say giving back was natural.

“It's been amazing,” said Richard Benish, of Windham. “The outreach has been great. From GoFundMes to this benefit to everything they've done, the community's reached out and given back.”

The fundraiser's organizers did not want to disclose how much money was raised from the event.

However, they did say it exceeded their expectations.



