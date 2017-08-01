Fun, food and friends come together for National Night Out

National Night Out brings communities and police officers across the country together.

(NEWS CENTER) — National Night Out is an annual event that aims to build communities and foster relationships between residents and police. It will take place Tuesday evening at sites across Maine with food, entertainment, prizes, giveaways and access to child safety kits.

According to the National Night Out website these are the towns in Maine participating in the event:

Auburn - Festival Plaze from 5:30 p.m. to dusk. Live music, food and activities.

Bangor - Bangor Gardens Park from 5 - 7 p.m. They will have K-9, robot, hot dogs, ice cream truck & more. All free.

Biddeford -

Bridgton - Highland Lake Beach starting at 5 p.m.

Cumberland Co. -

Dixfield -

Ellsworth -

Gorham - Shaw Park from 5 - 8 p.m.

Kennebunk - Waterhouse Pavilion from 5 - 8 p.m. Lots of raffle prizes with proceeds going to Special Olympics of Maine.

Kittery - Kittery Community Center from 5 - 8 p.m. hot dogs, bouncy houses and other activities.

Lewiston - Simard-Payne Park, 46 Beech st. at 6 p.m. movie for kids, "The Secret Life of Pets" starts after 8 p.m.

Lisbon - MTM Park from 5 - 7:30 p.m. Free bbq, door prizes, and K-9 demonstrations

Sabattus -

Saco - Saco Parks and Recreation Dept from 6 - 9 p.m. Free food, kids games and activities.

Windham - Shaw Park from 5 - 8 p.m.

For more information, contact your local police department.

