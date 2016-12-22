Fugitive from Livermore Falls sought by police following N.H.-Maine chase

(Photo: Maine State Police)

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a fugitive from Livermore Falls, believed to be involved in an early Wednesday morning police chase that led N.H. state troopers into Maine.

Maine State Police (MSP), according to Public Safety Department spokesperson Steve McCausland, are seeking 33-year-old Michael Gatcomb, who now faces several charges.

Wednesday's chase took place on the Maine Turnpike. The pursuit ended, according to N.H. State Police, when the suspect's vehicle lost a front tire and came to a stop.

MSP said that Gatcomb is believed to have fled into the woods along the turnpike just north of the York toll plaza. A subsequent search of the area turned up nothing.

Gatcomb is described by police as being 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Trooper Justin Huntley said that in addition to where he lives, Gatcomb is known to frequent Bath, Fayette and the counties of Franklin and Washington.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MSP in Gray at 657-3030.

