Fryeburg's first responders endure tough day after officers' boating patrol accident

FRYEBURG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Every year Fryeburg's police chief knows the town's first responders will battle the Saco River for someone's life. Joshua Potvin was not prepared for Saturday's accidents.

"It's a tough time," Chief Potvin said after he and many others pushed through a sleepless night. "It's the first time one of our water crafts has been involved."

Potvin had officers patrolling the river this Memorial Day weekend — the unofficial start of summer — when a canoe flipped, sending Wayne Deners, 62, of New Hampshire, Brian Day, 54, and Jennifer Bousquet, 38, both of South Berwick into the fast-moving, frigid water.

Nate Desjardins, 20, was out on the river for his first day of on-duty training with veteran officer Dale Stout, 51, who friends say knows the river well.

In their race to help the victims of the canoe accident, their boat hit something in the water, throwing both Stout and Desjardins from their boat. Both were airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center.

Stout, a firefighter in Biddeford who works for Fryeburg Police in the summer, is expected to recover from his injuries.

Desjardins, a nursing student at the University of New England, was in critical condition with head trauma.

"It's difficult. It's very difficult," said Michael Hatch, an EMT who knows Stout well. "I've always said that you've got to think when you go to work. You've got to exercise all the caution you can because this might be the day that you don't make it home on time."

From EMTs to police to the Maine Warden Service, it's a community shaken.

"The police force is actually a pretty small community in Maine," said Warden Service Maj. Chris Cloutier, "so we know almost every person who is a law enforcement officer, so it does impact everyone involved."

