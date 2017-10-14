Fryeburg Firefighter honored at memorial

FRYEBURG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Family and friends gathered today at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds to honor the life of firefighter Corliss Watson, who was on the Fryeburg fire department for 70 years.

Watson was well known in the community not only for his active role on the department, but also for being a local business owner and a family man.

"Words can't describe the mentor that he was to me, not even to just me, but to the members of the fire department, both past and present." Explained Captain George Walker, who worked with Watson for 20 years.

Watson leaves behind his wife, two daughters and one son, grand children and great-grandchildren. He was 88 years old.

