Fryeburg boat crash: officer has 'potentially life threatening injuries'

FRYEBURG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Fryeburg Police say the two officers injured in a Saturday afternoon boat crash both have serious injuries - one of which is potentially life threatening.

Fryeburg Police say Officer Dale Stout (51) and Officer Nathan Desjardins (20) were out on the Saco River in a police boat attempting to locate a 26-year-old female whose canoe had capsized.

En route to the female, the officers hit an object near the shore while coming around a corner, causing them both to be ejected from the boat.

Both men had to be lifefligthted to Central Maine Medical Center.

Desjardins is currently suffering possibly life-threatening injuries, and Stout has 'serious' injuries, according to Police Chief Joshua Potvin.

Potvin describes Saturday as a 'difficult and exhausting day' for Fryeburg Police.

The 26-year-old South Berwick woman is still missing as of Sunday morning. Crews will resume the search at 7 AM - led by the Maine Warden Service.

