Front end crushed in fatal Buxton crash

BUXTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The massive damage to the front end of a car involved in a fatal crash in Buxton shows the severity of the impact.
The car crashed around 6 p.m. on Tuesday along Narragansett Trail near Boynton Road.
No details about the victim were released with the brief notice posted to Facebook by the Buxton Fire and Rescue Department. We will update this story with that information when it becomes available.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs