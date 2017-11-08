Front end crushed in fatal Buxton crash

A car crash in Buxton on Nov. 7, 2017 was fatal (Photo: Buxton Fire & Rescue/Facebook)

BUXTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The massive damage to the front end of a car involved in a fatal crash in Buxton shows the severity of the impact.

The car crashed around 6 p.m. on Tuesday along Narragansett Trail near Boynton Road.

No details about the victim were released with the brief notice posted to Facebook by the Buxton Fire and Rescue Department. We will update this story with that information when it becomes available.

