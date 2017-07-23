From alpacas to zucchini, it's Open Farm Day in Maine

young farmers (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - What's more local than farm-to-table? How about customer-to-farm.



More than 80 farms will be open to the public in Maine on Sunday. It's the state's 28th annual Open Farm Day, which provides residents with a chance to meet with Maine farmers and get to know their work and products.



Most farms are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some of the farms are offering activities such as field tours, hay rides and milking animals.



The state has more than 8,000 farm operations. Farms participating in Open Farm Day are in all corners of the state, ranging from McElwain's Strawberry Farm in Caribou to Sea Hill Farm Alpacas in Kittery Point.

