Frigid temperatures hit the slopes

CAMDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- With the wind chill, it was 33 degrees below zero at the top of the mountain at Camden Snow Bowl on Saturday morning. Just a little bit cold.

"Definitely too cold for me to ski today," said Kate Lee.

Lee stayed warm in the ski lodge while her kids were on the mountain.

"I actually grew up racing on this mountain and skiing on this mountain," said Lee. "So I was like them many years ago, out on the cold days, but not anymore."

Only the die hard skiers and snowboarders were out braving the elements on Saturday. Camden Snow Bowl General Manager Beth Ward says the cold weather has been good for her business but when it is this frigid, not as many people come out.

"The season pass holders are still going to come," said Ward. "And we need to be open for them. And then the day ticket people will come when the weather is a little warmer."

Camden Snow Bowl sees about 30,000 ski visits a year. They have 12 of their 17 trails open already this season.

"We had more terrain open quicker this year given the cold weather," said Ward. "And we were able to open the lift to the top."

Camden Snow Bowl opened on December 22nd and will be open through mid March.

