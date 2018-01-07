Frigid temperatures and snow keeping roofers busy

ORONO, MAINE (NEWS CENTER Maine) - During the latest arctic blast snow and ice have been causing problems or roads, sidewalks and roofs. Just on Saturday an awning collapsed at the Discount Mattress and Furniture store in the Airport Mall in Bangor because of excess ice back up.

"This season is a lot different than most. I mean this is out of the norm," said roofer Greg Davis.

Greg and his brother Walter have owned the Maine Roofing Company for over 25 years. They say that in the past month they have done as much work as they would usually do over the course of a whole winter season.

"Normally in a regular winter it is not this bad all at once. In a months time we have probably received three or four feet of snow already," said Greg Davis.

Although temperatures are freezing on Sunday, the Davis brothers say the real trouble can arise with roofs when things warm up next week.

"This ice and snow will start backing up. Come Thursday, Friday, when the water warms up - that is when the water will come and start causing problems," said Greg Davis.

There are precautions people can take to try and prevent excess snow and ice problems.

"Every time it snows if people have a way to do it and a means to do it," said Greg Davis. "Take the first three or four feet off the edge of the roof. That way it will keep the ice and water from backing up."

Greg and Walter Davis say that scraping four to five inches of snow at a time off the end of your roof after a storm will help prevent ice jams, and any excess water from causing damage.

© 2018 WCSH-TV