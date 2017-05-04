Friday fundraiser for A La Mexicana fire families

The burned-out facade of the A La Mexicana restaurant in Raymond.

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) –

A little over two weeks after fire tore through a popular Mexican restaurant in Raymond, families affected by the business’ closing are getting some help from the community.

Friday night, a fundraising dinner will be held at the Windham Veterans Center with proceeds going to those families, waiting for the A La Mexicana restaurant to be rebuilt.

The dinner will feature a buffet, cash bar, raffle, live music and will double as a Cinco de Mayo party.

The event begins at 3PM and runs until 11PM with tickets sold at the door.

