Trucker killed when milk tanker rolls over

Traffic moved at a crawl all Saturday around the area of I-295 in Freeport where a person was killed in a crash involving a tanker truck

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The worst fears of witnesses who saw the wreckage of a crash between a tanker truck and car were confirmed by emergency responders.

Maine State Police said 70-year-old Richard A. Clark of Canaan died in the crash.

The crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on Saturday near exit 22 in Freeport on the southbound side of Interstate 295.

Police said a car driven by 27-year-old Ashley Williams of Woolwich spun out of control in front of the truck. Clark tried to maneuver the truck to avoid crushing the car, but instead crashed into the guardrail which caused the truck to roll onto its side into the median.

Police said Clark was killed instantly. Although the car was demolished, Williams's injuries were determined to be minor after being treated at Maine Medical Center.

Traffic backed up in both directions around the crash as only a single lane on either side of the highway remained open for travel. All lanes reopened around 4 p.m. after six hours of delays. The mess included thousands of gallons of milk that spilled into the road from the tanker.

