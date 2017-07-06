Freeport police not considering charges for killing of neighbor's dog

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Freeport police say they are not considering any charges 'at this time' after a woman shot and killed her neighbor's dog.

They say they received the call from the homeowner that a dog had wandered onto her private property on Gay Drive and was chasing her livestock. The call came in around 3:30 PM on the 4th of July.

They say she then "put the dog down," and that the dog's owner - a homeowner just a few houses down - was taking it to the vet.

NEWS CENTER spoke with the dog's owners, Gabrielle Durant and Levoy Hart. They were disappointed and believed the dog, Max, a 2-year-old French mastiff, was probably trying to "play" with the other animals.

The police department released a statement saying, "In light of the circumstances known to us, review of the facts and after checking the applicable State laws, the Police Department is not considering any charges at this time."

© 2017 WCSH-TV