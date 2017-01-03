Freeport High School unveils new building addition

Freeport High School opens new addition (Photo: WCSH)

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- After a year of construction, Freeport High School students got to see the extent of the school's brand new addition on Tuesday.

With enrollment surpassing 500 students, teachers were forced to share classrooms and several spaces were in need of updating.

The new addition includes seven classrooms, a new cafeteria, and a new fitness center- adding more space and allowing for older rooms to be repurposed. The upgrades were paid for with a more than $14million bond.

Freeport High School's Principal said the project was long overdue and provides a better learning environment.

"One of the things you hear alumni say is that this building hasn't changed since they were in school a long time ago," said Principal Jen Gulko. "So, it's been a long time coming in the eyes of our alumni to have a new space."

The town of Freeport will now vote on January 10th on whether to fund a bond for a new track and field at Freeport High School.

