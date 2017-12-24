Diamond rings at Springer's Jewelers in Portland, Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A half a foot of snow on Christmas Day could mean your jewelry is free. A local jeweler is running its 'Let It Snow' promotion and the upcoming forecast may pull through.

Springer's Jewelry has three locations, one in downtown Portland, Bath and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. It’s been open since 1870.

If the snow falls on Monday and it meets the 6-inches or more requirement at its Portsmouth location, then over 400 customers will be refunded their money within 60 days. The owner of Springer’s told NEWS CENTER he is hoping it snows.

"We have come close a couple times, but it hasn't happened. Its happened in other markets, but not this market,” said Rick Beaulieu. “Being in New England where it does snow, it's very possibly it's going to happen someday."

The store predicts around $1 million worth of gifts are dependent on the weather. A third party weather bureau will handle the measurement and it will take five days to certify the snow.



