Fredette wants to trade House leadership for governor's office

Rep. Ken Fredette from Newport announces his run for governor at a press conference on Sept. 6, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Republican leader in the Maine House of Representatives is positioning himself as the party's best shot to keep control of the Blaine House.

Rep. Ken Fredette announced on Wednesday morning that he is running for governor.

In addition to serving three terms in his leadership position, Fredette also represents House District 25 which includes Corinna, Plymouth, Etna, Dixmont and his hometown of Newport.

Fredette works outside of the State House as an attorney in private practice. He achieved the rank of Major as a member of the Maine Air National Guard. And he is a father of two.

© 2017 WCSH-TV