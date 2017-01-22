Four stabbed in 2 Portland incidents

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Four people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Portland Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Portland police said three people were stabbed in an incident at 31 East Oxford St. at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Police found one of the victims, who had left the scene, on Congress Street. That victim, a man with neck and chest wounds, was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he was treated and released. The other two victims, a man and a woman with hand wounds, were also treated and released from Maine Medical Center. Police are continuing to investigate. No charges were immediately filed.

