Four people shot dead in Madison, police investigating

Beth McEvoy, WCSH 11:17 AM. EDT July 05, 2017

MADISON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State Police are investigating after four people were shot to death in Madison Wednesday morning. 

State police say the shootings happened as several different locations but all along the same Russell road. 

Somerset County Deputies then confronted the gunman nearby and he was shot and killed. 

No police officers were injured. 

A team of State Police detectives are investigating  the shootings, along with the Somerset Sheriff’s Office. 

The Attorney General’s Office  have also sent a group of their investigators to the scene to review the shots fired by the deputies. 

The shootings were reported just after 7:30 a.m.

Russell Road is closed to traffic near the shooting scenes and likely to remain closed for the remainder of the day.

 

