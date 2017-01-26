Four Maine towns create Westbrook Recovery Liaison Program

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Police chiefs of four different southern Maine cities will meet Thursday morning to announce a new program to help break the cycle of opioid use disorder.

Chiefs from Buxton, Gorham, Westbrook, and Windham will announce the Westbrook Recovery Liaison Program Thursday morning at the Westbrook Public Safety building. It is a state-funded program focused on helping participants have their basic needs met as they start the recovery process with the primary goals of helping them sustain long-term recovery and decreasing overall recidivism rates.

A Recovery Liaison from the Westbrook Police Department will partner with the Cumberland County Jail, the Westbrook Community Approach to Stopping Heroin (CASH) Coordinator, and representatives from Grace St. Services who will be hosting an opioid treatment group inside the jail on a weekly basis.

The liaison will work closely with front line police officers and community partners to identify participants.

The liaison will help participants identify individual recovery support needs, then work to connect the participants with the local resources to meet those needs, such as housing, food, clothing, counseling, mental health and medical services and more.,

Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts said in an e-mail that although WRLP is not focused on getting participants into treatment, "we will work with all area treatment programs when openings are available. This includes medication assisted treatment programs offered by Grace St. Services and CAP Quality Care."

As part of the grant program, the Westbrook Police Department will be hosting a 30-hour Recovery Coach training presented by The Maine Alliance for Addiction Recovery (MAAR) during the month of March. In addition to recruiting local community members to become Recovery Coaches, each police department and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will send as least one officer to the training.

The officers are not expected to take over the full role of a Recovery Coach, according to Roberts. Instead, the goals are for the officers to absorb the information, incorporate the new knowledge into their daily interactions with those living with opioid use disorder, those who love them, and the recovery community, and to share key concepts and terminology with their co-workers and the community at large to further raising awareness of how we can all support our community members living with and recovering from opioid use disorder.

