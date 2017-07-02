WCSH
Four Maine lottery games unavailable during the state government shutdown

Dan Frye, WCSH 10:57 AM. EDT July 02, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- 4 Maine lottery games unavailable during the state government shutdown.

.Powerball, Mega Millions, Hot Lotto and Lucky for Life will not be sold until after the shutdown is over.

