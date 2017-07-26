WCSH
Four indicted in deadly meth lab explosion

Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 3:28 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

OLD TOWN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Nearly three months after a meth lab explosion killed a man, four people have been indicted.

32-year-old Carrie Ballanger of Bangor, 39-year-old Jason Smith of Old Town, 47-year-old Don Dube of Glenburn, and 37-year-old Sue Smith of Old Town were all indicted for aggravated operation of a meth lab.

Officials say Jason Smith and Carrie Ballanger rented the apartment where the meth lab explosion occurred in April. Done Dube and Sue Smith were other tenants.

 

