Four indicted in deadly meth lab explosion

A meth lab investigation in Old Town resulted in the arrests of Carrie Ballanger, Don Dube, Jason Smith and Sue Smith (Photo: Kmack, Michael)

OLD TOWN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Nearly three months after a meth lab explosion killed a man, four people have been indicted.

32-year-old Carrie Ballanger of Bangor, 39-year-old Jason Smith of Old Town, 47-year-old Don Dube of Glenburn, and 37-year-old Sue Smith of Old Town were all indicted for aggravated operation of a meth lab.

Officials say Jason Smith and Carrie Ballanger rented the apartment where the meth lab explosion occurred in April. Done Dube and Sue Smith were other tenants.

