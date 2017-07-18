Former State Senator Jim Boyle enters race for Maine Governor

(Photo: Costa, Chris)

GORHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Small business owner and former State Senator Jim Boyle announced Tuesday that he has entered the race for Maine Governor.

Boyle is a Demorcrat who lives in Gorham, and has run a business in Westbrook for 21 years.

“Maine was once a place where you could work hard and build a good life for your family. It didn’t matter if you lived in Fort Kent, Portland or Millinocket. But those opportunities no longer exist for too many people. I can’t sit on my hands and watch Maine become a place where hard-working people get left behind,” Boyle said in press release.

In 2012, Boyle was elected to the State Senate, representing Gorham, Scarborough and Westbrook.

In 1996, Boyle started Boyle Associates, an environmental consulting company that works with Maine companies to create jobs and protect the environment. Prior to starting his small business, Boyle worked as a forester for Great Northern Paper in Millinocket and St. Regis Paper in Lincoln before joining the environmental division at Central Maine Power.

For more information, visit: www.boyleforgovernor.com; Facebook: boyle4governor Twitter @boyle4governor

