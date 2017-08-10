WCSH
Former state representative announces gubernatorial run

August 10, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Former Portland Rep. Diane Russell announced her candidacy for governor on Thursday, joining an increasingly crowded field in next year’s Democratic primary.

An experienced campaigner and grassroots organizer, Russell said she would campaign on such progressive issues as single-payer health care, universal college education and higher wages. The 41-year-old was a vocal, liberal voice during her eight years in the Maine House of Representatives before she was term limited out last year and lost a Democratic primary bid for a state Senate seat.

