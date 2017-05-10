WCSH
Close

Former postal service employee pleads guilty to stealing mail

Press Herald , WCSH 12:38 AM. EDT May 11, 2017

An Augusta woman has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor to a charge of stealing mail while being employed by the U.S. Postal Service.

Read More At Press Herald.com

Court papers say Amanda K. Wentzell, 26, started working as a retail clerk at the Temple, Maine post office in February 2016.  A complaint by a Temple resident that his son had not received a prepaid debit card he had sent triggered an investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S.P.S. Office of the Inspector General.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories