Former NFL players react to new CTE study

HAMPDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- With the 2017 NFL season underway, there are many questions about concussion protocol in the wake of a new study released this week.

The Boston University study analyzed 202 deceased brains of football players of all skill levels.

Of the 111 NFL players' brains, all but one showed signs of teh degenerative brain disease CTE.

Mike DeVito -- a former U-Maine player, left the NFL after nine seaons when he suffered two major concussions in 2015.

He says this new study brings more awareness to the issue and that NFL players are not the only ones who are at risk.

"You're comparing -- what am I getting paid to how is this going to affect the rest of my life, my long term well-being. When those things start to even out, you start to really consider, 'is this worth it to go out there when we look at the fact that this is going to take a major toll on my body," said DeVito.

This story will be updated.

© 2017 WCSH-TV