For Krispy Kreme fans in Maine, the long wait will end soon

SACO, Maine (PORTLAND PRESS HERALD) — Maine’s first Krispy Kreme will open at 6 a.m. on Sept. 19 in Saco. Or at least that’s what the owner of the famously adored doughnut shop, at 520 Main St., is hoping.

“The opening is slated” for that day, said Cort Mendez, a New Hampshire businessman who is opening three Krispy Kremes in Maine and four in New Hampshire, “and I stress that word because it’s under construction, so we’re trying our best to open up on Sept. 19.”

