Football Season Begins, Patriots start training

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) — When you are up there is little place to go...but further up?

Entering last season, much of the intrigue that surrounded the New England Patriots centered on the players who wouldn't be on the field.

The Patriots will open training camp both healthy and retooled after capturing the franchise's fifth Super Bowl title Thursday.

USA TODAY predicted the Patriots could have a 'perfect season' but Coach Bill Belichick squashed the rumors by simply saying he has not time for chatter of an undefeated season.

Bottom line, does Pats Nation really care if the Patriots get to Super Bowl 2018 with a perfect season as long as they get to Minneapolis?

NEWS CENTER's Lee Goldberg will be at Foxborough Stadium for the start of training and will have much more starting tonight at 5:00 p.m.

© 2017 WCSH-TV