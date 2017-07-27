Football Season basically begins, Patriots start training

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 2: New England Patriots practice during New England Patriots Training Camp. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Photo: Boston Globe, 2012 - The Boston Globe)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) — When you are up there is little place to go...but further up?

Entering last season, much of the intrigue that surrounded the New England Patriots centered on the players who wouldn't be on the field.

The Patriots will open training camp both healthy and retooled after capturing the franchise's fifth Super Bowl title Thursday.

Coach Bill Belichick addressed the media on Thursday.

USA TODAY predicted the Patriots could have a 'perfect season' but Coach Bill Belichick squashed the rumors by simply saying he has not time for chatter of an undefeated season.

Bottom line, does Pats Nation really care if the Patriots get to Super Bowl 2018 with a perfect season as long as they get to Minneapolis?

