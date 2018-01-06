WCSH
Fmr. President George H. W. Bush and Barbara become longest presidential marriage

Chris Costa, WCSH 12:53 AM. EST January 07, 2018

(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Former President George H. W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary Saturday, making them the couple with the longest presidential marriage in U.S. history.

The 42nd President is 94 years old, and his bride is 92.

 

 

The second-longest marriage of any U.S. president is Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter who have been married for 71 years.

