Fmr. President George H. W. Bush and Barbara become longest presidential marriage

(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Former President George H. W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary Saturday, making them the couple with the longest presidential marriage in U.S. history.
The 42nd President is 94 years old, and his bride is 92.
Happy 73rd Wedding Anniversary to two of the finest people ever to serve this great country, Barbara and @GeorgeHWBush. (Photo @PaulMorsePhoto.) pic.twitter.com/XJJkB50AQu— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 6, 2018
The second-longest marriage of any U.S. president is Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter who have been married for 71 years.
