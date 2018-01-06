Fmr. President George H. W. Bush and Barbara become longest presidential marriage

FEBRUARY 05: President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush arrive for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Photo: Al Bello, 2017 Getty Images)

(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Former President George H. W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary Saturday, making them the couple with the longest presidential marriage in U.S. history.

The 42nd President is 94 years old, and his bride is 92.

Happy 73rd Wedding Anniversary to two of the finest people ever to serve this great country, Barbara and @GeorgeHWBush. (Photo @PaulMorsePhoto.) pic.twitter.com/XJJkB50AQu — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 6, 2018

The second-longest marriage of any U.S. president is Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter who have been married for 71 years.

