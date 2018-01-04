Flooding on Portland waterfront damages homes, businesses

PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The astronomical high tide occurring during Thursday's blizzard caused flooding along Portland's waterfront and damaged homes and businesses.

Flooding is common in the area during storms, but people who live there said this is the highest they've ever seen it.

"I've never seen anything like this. This is crazy," said Herb Ivy, who could not reach his home down the Portland pier. "[My] concerns are lobby is flooded -- of the building -- maybe the elevator shaft. My car is in there somewhere, so I don't think I'm going home any time soon."

Portland reached its 3rd highest tide on record this afternoon. We had reports of flooding along the southwest coast of Maine and coastal New Hampshire. #mewx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/p6QJfr6wMr — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 4, 2018

Many people drove or walked by the area to see the unusually high water levels.

"Losing property and stuff that's in the buildings. That's like J's Oyster -- every year they lose property," said Tony McGillivray, who has lived in Portland for decades.

The high tide impacted Casco Bay Islands as well, raising the ferry's landing platform at Peaks Island. Casco Bay Ferry Lines workers had to compensate for the gap to help cars get off the boat.

Portland's Marginal Way flooded out in some areas as well.

Despite adding extra firefighters and plow drivers, there was nothing crews could do to stop the seas from rising.

PFD has added staffing around the City for today’s storm (fire companies are running with crews of 4). Responses so far have been minor (alarm soundings and a few medical calls). Storm related calls have been very limited. — Portland Fire Dept (@PortlandFD) January 4, 2018

DPW currently has 40 trucks on the roads right now. They will keep main lines open first before they can get to side streets. #PortlandME #mewx #knowsnow — City of Portland, ME (@CityPortland) January 4, 2018

"I'm hearing from my kids and my wife who are in the house, and they're sending me pictures from that end," said Ivy. "They're safe. They're warm. Power's on. They're safe. That's the main thing."

