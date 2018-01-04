WCSH
FLOODING: Blizzard brings snow, wind and major flooding along coastal Maine

Ryan Breton and Beth McEvoy , WCSH 2:07 PM. EST January 04, 2018

(NEWS CENTER Maine) —  Towns along coastal Maine are not only dealing with blizzard conditions Thursday but also serious flooding. 

High tide hit Maine around noon Thursday. Water splashed over sea walls inundating susceptible shore roads, damaging buildings, and causing erosion on beaches.

The next high tide occurs around midnight Thursday, as the storm is pulling away.

Meteorologists do not expect the next tide to produce the same level of flooding.

Webhannet Drive along Wells and Moody Beach was completely under water Thursday. 

 

 

Portland Pier by J's Oyster House was flooded Thursday. 

