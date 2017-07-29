Floating body recovered in Hampton

Photo: file

HAMPTON, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) - New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol received a call on Saturday, July 29 around 4:20 p.m. about a body seen floating in Hampton Harbor near the Hampton River Bridge, according to a press release.

Agencies including the New Hampshire State Police, NHSP-Marine Patrol, United States Coast Guard, Hampton Police Department, and Hampton Fire Department, responded to the incident.

The body of the deceased male was recovered from the water. His identity and the reasons for his death are still unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing, and an autopsy has been scheduled. Anyone with further information is encouraged to reach out to NHSP-Marine Patrol Sgt. Cheryl Clancy at (603) 293-2037 or by email at Cheryl.Clancy@dos.nh.gov .

