Flags will fly at half-staff in honor of 9/11

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Governor Paul R. LePage has directed that on Patriot Day, both U.S. and State of Maine flags shall be lowered to half-staff.

“It is important to set aside this day of observance to recognize the sacrifices of those who were injured or lost as a result of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001,” said Governor LePage. “Ann and I honor and remember these heroes, their families, our nation’s first responders and the dedication of our veterans and military members who are now serving. We must never forget.”

President Donald J. Trump signed a proclamation on Friday declaring September 11, 2017, as Patriot Day in honor of the nearly three-thousand innocent individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

